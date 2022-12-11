BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul, 6 others make 'special' bail plea

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas are among seven BNP leaders who have applied for bail in a case over the violent clashes outside the party headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Dec 7.

A special petition was submitted to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Sunday, according to their lawyer, Zainul Abedin. The matter is set to be heard by a magistrate on Monday, he said.

The other bail-seekers are the BNP's Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Dhaka Metropolitan South Convener Abdus Salam, former organising secretary Fazlul Haque Milon, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon and former MP Selim Reza Habib.