Narayanganj JP candidate boycotts election over ‘vote rigging,’ voting suspended in 2 centres

The Jatiya Party candidate for the Narayanganj-2 constituency has boycotted the election following a clash that erupted over allegations of vote rigging at a polling centre. Later, the authorities suspended voting at polling booths for both men and women in the centre.

The incident occurred at the Ramchandradi Government Primary High School in Araihazar around 10 am on Sunday, said Returning Officer Mohammad Mahmudul Haque.

“The supporters of the Jatiya Party nominee vandalised the ballot boxes in front of the presiding officer and we suspended voting in both centres for men and women,” he said.