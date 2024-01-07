    বাংলা

    Narayanganj JP candidate boycotts election over ‘vote rigging,’ voting suspended in 2 centres

    Police arrested 13 suspects, including a brother of the JP candidate, over a clash at one centre

    Narayanganj Correspondent
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM

    The Jatiya Party candidate for the Narayanganj-2 constituency has boycotted the election following a clash that erupted over allegations of vote rigging at a polling centre. Later, the authorities suspended voting at polling booths for both men and women in the centre.

    The incident occurred at the Ramchandradi Government Primary High School in Araihazar around 10 am on Sunday, said Returning Officer Mohammad Mahmudul Haque.

    “The supporters of the Jatiya Party nominee vandalised the ballot boxes in front of the presiding officer and we suspended voting in both centres for men and women,” he said.

    Jatiya Party candidate for Narayanganj-2 Jahangir Sikdar Loton announced his decision to boyott the election in a press briefing at 11 am.

    Loton said they came to know that supporters of Awami League candidate MP Nazrul Islam Babu and independent candidate Shariful were collaborating to stamp ballots for the boat, the election symbol for the ruling party. The JP supporters then went to the scene and staged a protest, he said.

    It was then they clashed with the police. At one point, police charged with batons and fired rubber bullets, Loton alleged.

    He claimed two of his supporters were injured but could not provide their names.

