November 10, 2026

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NCP-affiliated Dhaka University student leader assaulted in Sreemangal resort

The attacker allegedly called Hasib a “July militant” before confronting him with a machete outside a resort

NCP-affiliated Dhaka University student leader assaulted in Sreemangal resort

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 06:44 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 06:44 PM

Hasib Al Islam, president of the Dhaka University unit of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, the student wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has been attacked in Sreemangal, Moulvibazar.

The incident took place outside Balishira Resort in the Radhanagar area on Tuesday afternoon, according to Tourist Police Sreemangal Zone in-charge Kamrul Hossain Chowdhury.

The attacker allegedly called Hasib a “July militant” before approaching him with a machete. A video circulating on social media shows a man confronting Hasib, who was sitting in an auto-rickshaw. Hasib gets out and runs away as the man approaches.

Police said no formal complaint had been filed over the incident. The identity of the attacker and the motive have not been confirmed.

An employee of Balishira Resort, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Hasib had checked in three days earlier with a woman. He was attacked outside the resort while leaving for Chattogram on Tuesday.

Hasib later returned to the resort with an injury to his hand. Staff members bandaged it before he left for Chattogram by train, the employee said.

Pritom Das, NCP's Sylhet divisional coordinator, described the attack on the student leader as “very unfortunate”.

He said Hasib had gone to Cumilla after the incident and was returning from there. The NCP would file a case with Sreemangal Police Station after his return, Das added.

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