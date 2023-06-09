Serajul Alam Khan, the 'mystery man' of Bangladesh politics, dies at 82

Serajul Alam Khan, regarded as the “mystery man” of Bangladeshi politics, has died in hospital care at the age of 82.

He passed away during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 2:30 am on Friday, according to the hospital's Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque.

Serajul, known as "Dada Bhai" to his followers, was suffering from multiple health issues, including high blood pressure, breathing problems and a lung infection.