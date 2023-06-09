Serajul Alam Khan, the 'mystery man' of Bangladesh politics, dies at 82

Serajul Alam Khan, regarded as the “mystery man” of Bangladeshi politics, has died in hospital care at the age of 82.
He passed away during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 2:30 am on Friday, according to the hospital's Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque.
Serajul, known as "Dada Bhai" to his followers, was suffering from multiple health issues, including high blood pressure, breathing problems and a lung infection.
He was initially admitted to Samorita Hospital with respiratory ailments on May 7, but was later transferred to DMCH on May 20.
On Jun 1, he was moved to intensive care as his condition deteriorated before being put on life support on Thursday.
Things took a turn for the worse when Serajul suffered a heart attack in the early hours, leading to his death, according to Haque.
Serajul, who never married, was living with his brothers in Dhaka’s Kalabagan after a long stay in the US.
Serajul and other student leaders formed a network called ‘Nucleus’ in the early 60s to push for Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.
Soon after the creation of Bangladesh, the Awami League suffered a split and the splinter group became JaSoD under the guidance of Serajul.
He never held a top post in any political party, but became known as the mentor of JaSoD leaders.
He also avoided public appearances and speeches, which added a layer of mystery to his behind-the-scenes activities.