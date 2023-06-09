    বাংলা

    Serajul Alam Khan, the 'mystery man' of Bangladesh politics, dies at 82

    He was suffering from a combination of respiratory issues and heart complications

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 June 2023, 09:52 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 09:52 AM

    Serajul Alam Khan, regarded as the “mystery man” of Bangladeshi politics, has died in hospital care at the age of 82.

    He passed away during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 2:30 am on Friday, according to the hospital's Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque.

    Serajul, known as "Dada Bhai" to his followers, was suffering from multiple health issues, including high blood pressure, breathing problems and a lung infection.

    He was initially admitted to Samorita Hospital with respiratory ailments on May 7, but was later transferred to DMCH on May 20.

    On Jun 1, he was moved to intensive care as his condition deteriorated before being put on life support on Thursday.

    Things took a turn for the worse when Serajul suffered a heart attack in the early hours, leading to his death, according to Haque.

    Serajul, who never married, was living with his brothers in Dhaka’s Kalabagan after a long stay in the US.

    Serajul and other student leaders formed a network called ‘Nucleus’ in the early 60s to push for Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan.

    Soon after the creation of Bangladesh, the Awami League suffered a split and the splinter group became JaSoD under the guidance of Serajul.

    He never held a top post in any political party, but became known as the mentor of JaSoD leaders.

    He also avoided public appearances and speeches, which added a layer of mystery to his behind-the-scenes activities.

    RELATED STORIES
    AL candidate Azmat concedes defeat, congratulates Gazipur mayor-elect Jayeda
    Azmat concedes defeat, congratulates Jayeda
    The Awami League veteran criticises Jayeda’s son Zahangir Alam for questioning the results halfway through the counting of votes
    As a Bangladeshi studying abroad, my first stop when I get home is Star Kabab
    Why Star Kabab is my first stop when I get to Dhaka
    As an international student who gets homesick the minute she gets to the airport, the first thing I get when back home is brain masala
    Issa bin Yousef Al-Duhailan, the Saudi ambassador in Dhaka, attends the inauguration of a project to cancel stickers from visas and replace them with the electronic visa.
    Saudi expands eVisas for Bangladeshis
    Bangladesh is the first country to get the services for work, visit and residence visas, with the visa sticker system eliminated
    Screening of ‘Pathaan’ in Dhaka
    Screening of ‘Pathaan’ in Dhaka
    Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie ‘Pathaan’ has been released in Bangladesh’s theatres. All the shows at Star Cineplex in Dhaka’s Bashundhara City were houseful on Saturday, May 13, 2023, but the sho ...

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps