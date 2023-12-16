Home minister warns BNP against 'anti-election activities' during victory march

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has called on the BNP to refrain from any anti-election activities during its rally to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the nation's victory over Pakistan in the Liberation War.
"We won't stop anyone from celebrating the occasion. It is a day of joy. However, they [the BNP] have been advised not to make any statements or undertake any activities that could undermine the electoral process," he said on Saturday.
On Dec 13, the BNP submitted an application to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police seeking permission for a march on Victory Day.
In order to ensure a peaceful gathering, the BNP had been instructed to create a "road map" for the procession, and the party must adhere to it, said Khan.
"The national election schedule has been announced, and now the security forces are operating in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission. Our security forces are prepared to act according to the Election Commission's directives."
On whether the police approved the BNP's victory march, Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam of DMP Motijheel Division said, "We have had discussions with them, and they will hold a victory rally. However, they have not received written permission."
On Victory Day, Home Minister Khan and Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Liberation War at the Rajarbagh Police Lines Memorial.