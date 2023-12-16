    বাংলা

    Home minister warns BNP against 'anti-election activities' during victory march

    The BNP has been advised not to make any statements or undertake any activities that could undermine the electoral process, says Khan

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Dec 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2023, 08:36 AM

    Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has called on the BNP to refrain from any anti-election activities during its rally to commemorate the 52nd anniversary of the nation's victory over Pakistan in the Liberation War.

    "We won't stop anyone from celebrating the occasion. It is a day of joy. However, they [the BNP] have been advised not to make any statements or undertake any activities that could undermine the electoral process," he said on Saturday.

    On Dec 13, the BNP submitted an application to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police seeking permission for a march on Victory Day.

    In order to ensure a peaceful gathering, the BNP had been instructed to create a "road map" for the procession, and the party must adhere to it, said Khan.

    "The national election schedule has been announced, and now the security forces are operating in accordance with the instructions of the Election Commission. Our security forces are prepared to act according to the Election Commission's directives."

    On whether the police approved the BNP's victory march, Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam of DMP Motijheel Division said, "We have had discussions with them, and they will hold a victory rally. However, they have not received written permission."

    On Victory Day, Home Minister Khan and Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Liberation War at the Rajarbagh Police Lines Memorial.

    RELATED STORIES
    Law enforcers are prepared to thwart protests by BNP, says home minister
    Law enforcers ready to tackle BNP protests: minister
    Asaduzzaman dismisses odds of a civil war saying BNP’s contest with Awami League is not ‘50-50’
    BNP is fuelling garment workers’ protests, says home minister
    BNP fuelling worker unrest: minister
    Asaduzzaman Khan says the BNP is using the protests to cause unrest after failing to overthrow the government
    BNP leaders can't evade responsibility for Oct 28 violence: home minister
    BNP leaders can't evade responsibility for Oct 28 violence: minister
    Asaduzzaman Khan says the violence during the BNP antigovernment rally was orchestrated by the party leadership
    Multiple cases in the works over deadly clashes during BNP rally: home minister
    Multiple cases in the works over deadly clashes: minister
    The process of filing cases has already begun, Asaduzzaman Khan says, a day after deadly clashes marred the BNP's antigovernment rally

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury