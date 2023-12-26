EC sues Chattogram MP Mustafizur for violating electoral code of conduct

The Election Commission has filed a complaint in court against Chattogram lawmaker Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, accusing him of violating the election code of conduct by assaulting journalists.

On Tuesday, Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Dev took up the complaint lodged by Banshkhali election officer Harun Mollah, and ordered the lawmaker to appear before the court by Jan 3, according to Public Prosecutor Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul.

The Election Commission on Monday decided to take legal action against the Awami League candidate for Chattogram-16 in relation to an altercation with journalists on Nov 30.