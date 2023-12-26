EC sues Chattogram MP Mustafizur for violating electoral code of conduct

The Election Commission has filed a complaint in court against Chattogram lawmaker Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury, accusing him of violating the election code of conduct by assaulting journalists.
On Tuesday, Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Dev took up the complaint lodged by Banshkhali election officer Harun Mollah, and ordered the lawmaker to appear before the court by Jan 3, according to Public Prosecutor Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul.
The Election Commission on Monday decided to take legal action against the Awami League candidate for Chattogram-16 in relation to an altercation with journalists on Nov 30.
Mustafizur, accompanied by a group of around 15 ruling party leaders and activists, visited the returning officer's office to submit nomination papers when a reporter asked him about potential violations of the electoral code.
The question reportedly enraged the lawmaker, who responded with death threats and shoved the journalist to the ground, according to Abdus Salam, deputy secretary of the EC's legal department.
Some journalists also suffered minor injuries, and cameras and tripods from several television channels were damaged during the ensuing scuffle.
Later, the election inquiry committee sought an explanation from Mustafizur about the incident, and concluded that his conduct fell foul of the electoral code.