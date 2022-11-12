Sajeeb Wazed says youths will help Bangladesh overcome effects of global crisis

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the prime minister’s son and ICT affairs adviser, has said he believes Bangladesh can solve its problems on its own and its youths will help the country move forward by tackling the effects of the global crisis.
He made the remarks at an event organised by Young Bangla, the youth wing of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, to distribute awards among the winners of the Joy Bangla Youth Award at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development in Savar on Saturday.
“The world is facing many crises. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to end, we’re experiencing war, terrorism and price rises that have increased pressure on the economy,” he said.
“Many fear how our country will tackle these problems. You [young entrepreneurs] are the example of how the problems will be solved.”
Joy said the Awami League showed how to solve problems, such as hunger and a shortage of power, in the last 14 years.
He said Bangladesh was able to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in a better way than the developed countries because of the government’s planning.
Joy said he feels delighted when he sees the youths of Bangladesh building a robotic hub or sending a delegation to the UN to raise demands related to climate change.
“This is incredible. You’re incredible. Our country is wonderful. We shed our blood to liberate the country. We’ve been able to feed 160 million people. We’ve made the country a middle-income one from a poor country in 10 to 15 years.”
“And the youth, the winners of the Young Bangla award, are the future of the country. You’ll be able to take the country forward. I hope and believe you’ll turn Bangladesh into a developed nation from a middle-income country. This will happen in our lifetime.”
Joy, chairperson of CRI, urged the youth to work with confidence and patriotism. “Then it’ll be possible for you to do everything for the people.”
The jury board selected 28 organisations from more than 600 applicants for the final round of the Joy Bangla Youth Award and 10 of them were awarded in five categories. Two others were given lifetime achievement awards.
Since 2015, Young Bangla has been recognising young changemakers from different corners of the country who work for their communities and the nation.
The winners this year are Robolife Technologies, BK School of Research, Boson Science Society, Uchchhas, Youth Planet, Bigyanpriyo, Mojar Ishkool, Milon Memorial Library, Switch Foundation Bangladesh, Bindu Women’s Development Organisation, Unmad magazine and Yanguang Mro.