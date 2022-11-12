Sajeeb Wazed says youths will help Bangladesh overcome effects of global crisis

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the prime minister’s son and ICT affairs adviser, has said he believes Bangladesh can solve its problems on its own and its youths will help the country move forward by tackling the effects of the global crisis.

He made the remarks at an event organised by Young Bangla, the youth wing of the Awami League’s Centre for Research and Information, to distribute awards among the winners of the Joy Bangla Youth Award at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Youth Development in Savar on Saturday.

“The world is facing many crises. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to end, we’re experiencing war, terrorism and price rises that have increased pressure on the economy,” he said.

“Many fear how our country will tackle these problems. You [young entrepreneurs] are the example of how the problems will be solved.”