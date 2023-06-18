EC scraps candidacy of Hero Alom, 7 others for Dhaka-17 bypolls

The Election Commission has rejected the candidature of social media personality Ashraful Hossen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, and seven others for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.
Returning Officer Md Muneer Hossain Khan announced the development after scrutinising the nomination papers of 15 candidates on Sunday.
Mamunoor Rashid, an election hopeful from the Jatiya Party's Raushon Ershad camp, was among the eight people who had their candidacy cancelled.
Meanwhile, the election watchdog approved the candidacies of Mohammad Ali Arafat from the ruling Awami League, and Anisur Rahman a loyalist of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, among others.
Candidates whose nominations were turned down can lodge an appeal with the Election Commission, the returning officer said.
Hero Alom said he would the challenge the decision to cancel his candidacy.
”My nomination was rejected due to the complications with the signatures of voters and supporters as I am an independent candidate. Voters were accompanying me, but the returning officer did not check on the issue. I will appeal to the commission.”
Jatiya Party's Mamunoor, meanwhile, had his nomination rejected due to his failure to submit the approvals of both the party chairman and general secretary, as well as a complication with the signatures of one percent of voters as stipulated by the Representation of the People Ordinance.
The last day for the withdrawal of candidacy is Jun 25, and the symbols will be allocated the next day. Voting will take place on Jul 17, from 8 am to 4 pm using traditional ballot papers.