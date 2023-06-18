    বাংলা

    EC scraps candidacy of Hero Alom, 7 others for Dhaka-17 bypolls

    Hero Alom said he would appeal against the decision of the returning officer

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 June 2023, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 18 June 2023, 08:24 AM

    The Election Commission has rejected the candidature of social media personality Ashraful Hossen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, and seven others for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election. 

    Returning Officer Md Muneer Hossain Khan announced the development after scrutinising the nomination papers of 15 candidates on Sunday. 

    Mamunoor Rashid, an election hopeful from the Jatiya Party's Raushon Ershad camp, was among the eight people who had their candidacy cancelled.

    Meanwhile, the election watchdog approved the candidacies of Mohammad Ali Arafat from the ruling Awami League, and Anisur Rahman a loyalist of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, among others. 

    Candidates whose nominations were turned down can lodge an appeal with the Election Commission, the returning officer said. 

    Hero Alom said he would the challenge the decision to cancel his candidacy. 

    ”My nomination was rejected due to the complications with the signatures of voters and supporters as I am an independent candidate. Voters were accompanying me, but the returning officer did not check on the issue. I will appeal to the commission.” 

    Jatiya Party's Mamunoor, meanwhile, had his nomination rejected due to his failure to submit the approvals of both the party chairman and general secretary, as well as a complication with the signatures of one percent of voters as stipulated by the Representation of the People Ordinance. 

    The last day for the withdrawal of candidacy is Jun 25, and the symbols will be allocated the next day. Voting will take place on Jul 17, from 8 am to 4 pm using traditional ballot papers.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads a parliament session in a bid to elect a head of state to fill the vacant presidency, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2023.
    Lebanon fails to elect a president for 12th time
    The failed vote will deepen sectarian tensions in Lebanon, already mired in one of the world's worst economic crises and facing unprecedented political paralysis
    Football - FC Barcelona host a farewell event for Jordi Alba - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - June 1, 2023 FC Barcelona's Jordi Alba makes a speech
    Alba relishing surprise return to Spain squad
    The full back played less than half Barcelona’s league games this season, leading to the suggestion he was nudged out at the financially-troubled club
    BNP leader Salahuddin gets travel pass to return home after eight years in India
    BNP leader Salahuddin gets travel pass
    He will receive treatment in New Delhi before returning home
    England's Moeen Ali during practice. Cricket - England Practice Sessions - ODI Series - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - Jul 21, 2022
    England's Moeen considering Test return ahead of Ashes
    The 35-year-old is said to have been contacted by England skipper Stokes and coach McCullum over a potential return to Test cricket

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production