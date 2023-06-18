EC scraps candidacy of Hero Alom, 7 others for Dhaka-17 bypolls

The Election Commission has rejected the candidature of social media personality Ashraful Hossen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, and seven others for the Dhaka-17 parliamentary by-election.

Returning Officer Md Muneer Hossain Khan announced the development after scrutinising the nomination papers of 15 candidates on Sunday.

Mamunoor Rashid, an election hopeful from the Jatiya Party's Raushon Ershad camp, was among the eight people who had their candidacy cancelled.