Thousands of BNP activists gather at Barishal venue ahead of Saturday rally

The city of Barishal has become the ground zero of political attention in Bangladesh as thousands of BNP supporters and leaders from adjoining Upazilas and districts gathered there to take part in the party’s planned rally on Saturday afternoon defying a transport strike.
The rally will be the party’s fifth one in a divisional headquarters within a month to protest the recent killings of party activists in multiple police shootings and price hikes of essentials and fuel.
The previous four rallies had taken place in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur. Except for the one in Chattogram, Transport strikes were called ahead of the rallies, which caused immense problems for the party members and supporters who had flocked in thousands to attend.
Hundreds of grassroots party leaders and activists were spotted on Friday evening at the venue, Bangabandhu Udyan,
Md Moniruzzaman Faruk, convenor of the Barishal metropolitan city unit of the party, said at least 15,000 activists will spend the night at the venue.
“Our activists, who have arrived from different areas under the division, will stay in makeshift tents erected at the site,” he said.
BNP’s Organising Secretary Bilkis Jahan Shireen confirmed http://bdnews24.com that the chief guest of the rally Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP’s secretary general, has already arrived in Barishal and currently staying at a hotel.
His entourage includes party veterans like Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Mirza Abbas.
Rubel Khan, a member of the party’s Swachchasebak Dal wing, said he will be spending the night at the venue site with 50 other comrades, who arrived on the same bus on Thursday.
“I bought a duvet from a local mall and used it to sleep last night [Thursday]. I plan to do the same on Friday as well,” he said.
A good number of BNP supporters interviewed by http://bdnews24.com said that they came under attack by unidentified men on their way to the divisional headquarters.
Almost all of them had quite the stories to tell about what odds they had to defy to reach the venue ahead of the schedule, as the city has effectively disconnected from the country due to a transport strike since yesterday.
Former member secretary of the party’s District’s women unit Taslima Begum, who had arrived from Gournadi, said she was staying at a relative’s place just for the night.
Rafiqul Islam, member secretary of the Barishal Sadar Upazila unit of the party, said they managed to rent more than 100 boats of different sizes on the Kirtankhola River so that at least 2,000 party activists can spend the night there.