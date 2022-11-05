Thousands of BNP activists gather at Barishal venue ahead of Saturday rally

The city of Barishal has become the ground zero of political attention in Bangladesh as thousands of BNP supporters and leaders from adjoining Upazilas and districts gathered there to take part in the party’s planned rally on Saturday afternoon defying a transport strike.

The rally will be the party’s fifth one in a divisional headquarters within a month to protest the recent killings of party activists in multiple police shootings and price hikes of essentials and fuel.

The previous four rallies had taken place in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna and Rangpur. Except for the one in Chattogram, Transport strikes were called ahead of the rallies, which caused immense problems for the party members and supporters who had flocked in thousands to attend.