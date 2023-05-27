    বাংলা

    BNP leader Khokon, wife sued over killing of two Chhatra Dal activists in Narsingdi

    Police have arrested three suspects, but declined to identify them

    Narsingdi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 May 2023, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 02:32 PM

    BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon and his wife Shirin Sultana have been accused in a case over the killing of two leaders of the party’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Narsingdi.

    Altaf Hossain, brother of one of the slain Chhatra Dal leaders, filed the case at Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station on Friday night, Sub-Inspector Abhijit Chowdhury said on Saturday.

    Khokon is a joint secretary general of the party and convenor of its Narsingdi District unit. Shirin is the BNP’s self-employment affairs secretary.

    Altaf named 28 others and accused 30-40 unidentified people in the case.

    Abhijit said three people were arrested in the case on Friday, but declined to identify them.

    A group of Chhatra Dal leaders, who did not get positions in the newly formed Narsingdi District unit of the organisation as they expected, came under attack after they took out a motorcycle procession near their temporary office in the town on May 25.

    Altaf’s brother Sadekur Rahman, 32, a former senior joint convenor of the committee, and Ashraful Islam, 20, were hit by bullets in the attack. Both of them died in hospital.

    Sadekur and many other Chhatra Dal leaders launched protests after the new committee was announced in January.

    Khokon’s home at Chinishpur in the town was attacked several times during the protests.

