BNP leader Khokon, wife sued over killing of two Chhatra Dal activists in Narsingdi

BNP leader Khairul Kabir Khokon and his wife Shirin Sultana have been accused in a case over the killing of two leaders of the party’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal in Narsingdi.

Altaf Hossain, brother of one of the slain Chhatra Dal leaders, filed the case at Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station on Friday night, Sub-Inspector Abhijit Chowdhury said on Saturday.

Khokon is a joint secretary general of the party and convenor of its Narsingdi District unit. Shirin is the BNP’s self-employment affairs secretary.

Altaf named 28 others and accused 30-40 unidentified people in the case.

Abhijit said three people were arrested in the case on Friday, but declined to identify them.