Stage set for BNP's anti-government rally in Dhaka's Naya Paltan

Thousands of BNP activists have converged on Dhaka’s Naya Paltan as the opposition party prepares for a ‘grand rally' under its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.

Activists started gathering outside the party's central offices in the morning as anti-Hasina chants echoed through the streets ahead of the rally, scheduled to start at 2 pm on Friday.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas will preside over the event, while Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul will speak as the chief guest.