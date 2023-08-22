    বাংলা

    Raushon Ershad declared Jatiya Party chairperson

    Supporters of GM Quader, who has been 'relieved' of the post, have challenged the legitimacy of the move

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 August 2023, 09:44 AM
    Updated : 22 August 2023, 09:44 AM

    Raushon Ershad has been declared the new chairperson of the Jatiya Party, replacing GM Quader, who is currently in India on a three-day visit.

    The move was made due to the expiry of the central executive committee's term, various ongoing litigations, and the incompetence and 'disorganised' management of the party by Quader, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

    In December 2022, four of the party's co-chairmen and two presidium members called for Raushon to be installed as chairman to guide the party through a 'transitional period' amid an impasse triggered by a court case challenging Quader's leadership. The call was backed by a majority of the party's presidium members and lawmakers.

    Raushon, the party's chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament, accepted the decision on Tuesday. Accordingly, she is set to serve as chairperson until the Jatiya Party's upcoming national conference.

    Jatiya Party has been embroiled in a leadership rift following the death of its founder, HM Ershad, in 2019. His brother, Quader, was named chairman of the Jatiya Party to seemingly honour Ershad's will.

    But Ershad's wife, Raushon, vehemently objected to the decision, alleging that the party presidium members had not been consulted before Quader's appointment.

    Mujibul Haque Chunnu, the party's secretary general and a Quader loyalist, questioned the validity of the notification, claiming that many of its signatories, including ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar and Kazi Feroz Rashid, were unaware that their names were attached to it.

    "It's fake. They did it by forging signatures. It has no basis."

    However, Moshiur Rahman Ranga, the party's former secretary general, called on party members to accept the appointment. "If they don't accept it, they can protest on the streets."

