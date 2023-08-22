Raushon Ershad declared Jatiya Party chairperson

Raushon Ershad has been declared the new chairperson of the Jatiya Party, replacing GM Quader, who is currently in India on a three-day visit.

The move was made due to the expiry of the central executive committee's term, various ongoing litigations, and the incompetence and 'disorganised' management of the party by Quader, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

In December 2022, four of the party's co-chairmen and two presidium members called for Raushon to be installed as chairman to guide the party through a 'transitional period' amid an impasse triggered by a court case challenging Quader's leadership. The call was backed by a majority of the party's presidium members and lawmakers.

Raushon, the party's chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament, accepted the decision on Tuesday. Accordingly, she is set to serve as chairperson until the Jatiya Party's upcoming national conference.