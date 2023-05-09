Jury weighs verdict in Trump rape trial

They are tasked with deciding whether Trump raped, sexually abused or forcibly touched Carroll, any one of which would satisfy her claim of battery. They will separately be asked if Trump defamed Carroll.

A former Elle magazine advice columnist, Carroll is seeking unspecified compensatory damages, as well as punitive damages.

Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential field, has denied raping Carroll and accused her of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a message on his Truth Social platform, claiming that "despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties," he was not "allowed to speak or defend himself" against what he called a false accusation.

"I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!"

Trump opted not to present a defence at trial, gambling that jurors will find Carroll failed to make a persuasive case.

Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, said during closing arguments that a 2005 "Access Hollywood" video in which Trump says women let him "grab 'em by the pussy" bolstered the accounts of Carroll and other women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

"He admitted on video to doing exactly the kinds of things that have brought us here to this courtroom," Kaplan said.