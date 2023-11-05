Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade

A Chhatra Dal leader has been arrested in connection with a crude bomb explosion in Uttara’s Abdullahpur during the fresh 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Kazi Mohammad Hasan, a former vice president of the BNP's student front in Gazipur, was apprehended on Sunday, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirza Salahuddin.

In the morning, unidentified individuals detonated a crude bomb, while another unexploded device was discovered and later defused by the police bomb disposal unit, according to the additional deputy commissioner. No one was injured in the incident.

"We have CCTV camera footage that shows the individuals gathering and planning the incident," Salahuddin said. "Hasan was apprehended right after the explosion and is currently being interrogated."