    Chhatra Dal leader arrested over crude bomb blast in Uttara amid blockade

    The arrestee, Kazi Mohammad Hasan, is the former vice president of the Gazipur Metropolitan Chhatra Dal

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 5 Nov 2023, 11:13 AM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2023, 11:13 AM

    A Chhatra Dal leader has been arrested in connection with a crude bomb explosion in Uttara’s Abdullahpur during the fresh 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

    Kazi Mohammad Hasan, a former vice president of the BNP's student front in Gazipur, was apprehended on Sunday, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirza Salahuddin.

    In the morning, unidentified individuals detonated a crude bomb, while another unexploded device was discovered and later defused by the police bomb disposal unit, according to the additional deputy commissioner. No one was injured in the incident.

    "We have CCTV camera footage that shows the individuals gathering and planning the incident," Salahuddin said. "Hasan was apprehended right after the explosion and is currently being interrogated."

    The latest nationwide shutdown enforced by the opposition groups comes amid mounting political tensions in the run-up to the 12th national polls.

    The BNP, agitating for the government's resignation and elections under a non-partisan caretaker government, had organised a mass rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28.

    The programme was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the country's largest opposition group to declare a hartal for Oct 29. Several top leaders of the party have also been detained in connection with the violence.

    The BNP enforced a nationwide blockade from Oct 31 to Nov 2, with a one-day break. Later, another 48-hour blockade was announced, slated for Sunday and Monday.

    The BNP's call for a blockade has garnered support from like-minded parties, and Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the BNP, has initiated a similar programme separately.https://bangla.bdnews24.com/bangladesh/e2eg1ds2b2

