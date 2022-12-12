    বাংলা

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail over Naya Paltan clash

    They are among 224 BNP leaders and activists who sought bail in a case over the violent clashes with police outside the party headquarters

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 11:07 AM

    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas will remain in jail as a Dhaka court has rejected their bail pleas in a case involving charges of inciting attacks on police at Naya Paltan.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin rejected the bail petitions from Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas and 222 other leaders and activists of the BNP at a hearing on Monday.

    A 'special' application was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Sunday as the BNP leaders sought bail less than seven days after their initial pleas were rejected.

    Advocate Zainul Abedin represented Mirza Fakhrul, while Mohiuddin Chowdhury appeared on behalf of Abbas at the bail hearing. Meanwhile, public prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed their bail pleas.

    The clashes broke out when a gathering of BNP loyalists outside the party's central offices ahead of its antigovernment rally on Dec 10 turned violent.

    Police used teargas shells and batons to disperse the crowds as several rounds of crude bomb explosions rang out in the area. A BNP activist died, while police claimed that more than 50 law enforcers were injured.

    Police later started three cases against up to 2,000 people over the incident. They also cordoned off the party office, declaring it a 'crime zone' after reportedly finding improvised explosives on the premises.

