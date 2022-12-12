BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas denied bail over Naya Paltan clash

BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas will remain in jail as a Dhaka court has rejected their bail pleas in a case involving charges of inciting attacks on police at Naya Paltan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin rejected the bail petitions from Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas and 222 other leaders and activists of the BNP at a hearing on Monday.

A 'special' application was filed with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Sunday as the BNP leaders sought bail less than seven days after their initial pleas were rejected.

Advocate Zainul Abedin represented Mirza Fakhrul, while Mohiuddin Chowdhury appeared on behalf of Abbas at the bail hearing. Meanwhile, public prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed their bail pleas.