BNP leaders Altaf, Hafiz jailed in 2011 sabotage case

Eight people, including BNP leaders Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Md Hafizuddin Ahmed, have been sentenced to jail for different terms in connection with a sabotage incident in Dhaka in 2011.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury delivered the verdict on Thursday.

Eleven other suspects in the case were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu said BNP vice-chairmen Altaf and Hafiz received 21 months' imprisonment on two separate charges under the Penal Code and fined Tk 5,000 each. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional month of imprisonment.