Hasina slams critics who predicted Sri Lanka-style economic crisis in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina has taken a dig at critics who forecast a Sri Lanka-style economic crisis in Bangladesh, saying the national economy is still strong enough to prevent any such situation.

Addressing the Jubo League’s golden jubilee rally in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday, the prime minister said, “Our economy is still sufficiently strong. Many said the country will become like Sri Lanka, but they were wrong. It hasn’t happened and it won’t happen.”

“The world is facing a famine, but nothing like this will happen in Bangladesh,” she said, urging the Jubo League activists to work so that such a situation can be prevented.



The Awami League president alerted the leaders and activists of its youth wing to a disinformation campaign against the ruling party. “The Father of the Nation said no one will be able to subjugate Bangladesh. I also believe this. Don’t get confused by their disinformation. We’re moving forward and we’ll continue to do so. We’ll ensure a golden future as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.”