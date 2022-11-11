Hasina slams critics who predicted Sri Lanka-style economic crisis in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina has taken a dig at critics who forecast a Sri Lanka-style economic crisis in Bangladesh, saying the national economy is still strong enough to prevent any such situation.
Addressing the Jubo League’s golden jubilee rally in Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday, the prime minister said, “Our economy is still sufficiently strong. Many said the country will become like Sri Lanka, but they were wrong. It hasn’t happened and it won’t happen.”
“The world is facing a famine, but nothing like this will happen in Bangladesh,” she said, urging the Jubo League activists to work so that such a situation can be prevented.
The Awami League president alerted the leaders and activists of its youth wing to a disinformation campaign against the ruling party. “The Father of the Nation said no one will be able to subjugate Bangladesh. I also believe this. Don’t get confused by their disinformation. We’re moving forward and we’ll continue to do so. We’ll ensure a golden future as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.”
She compared the condition of Bangladesh under the Awami League’s rule and that under the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami government. “The country can never make progress if it is run by people who have passed class eight and failed metric exams.”
The prime minister said the country sees development when a patriotic and responsible party like the Awami League is in power.
“We brought the country onto the path of development when we returned to power after 21 years. After eight years under the BNP and the caretaker governments, the Awami League again formed the government in 2009 following the election win. Now, after 14 more years, the international community does not neglect the changed, developed Bangladesh. Everyone acknowledges that Bangladesh is moving forward against all odds.”
The ruling party chief slated BNP leaders for criticising the government. “We’re using the country’s funds for the welfare of the people, to make the economy more dynamic. They [BNP] laundered tens of billions of taka through corruption when they were in power and now they are conspiring abroad.”
“Many BNP leaders are now alleging money laundering, plunder and corruption while their leader Tarique Rahman has been punished for money laundering. FBI officials from the US testified against him.”
She also mentioned the conviction of Tarique, BNP’s acting chairman, in the Aug 21, 2004 grenade attack case and the ten-truck arms case.
Hasina said BNP founder late president Ziaur Rahman protected the killers of Bangabandhu while his wife former prime minister Khaleda Zia indemnified the people who had carried out killings in the name of Operation Clean Heart. “They have made it a habit of harbouring killers.”
The prime minister urged the Jubo League leaders and activists to work for the people. “Jubo League was formed to take the country forward from the rubbles of war.”