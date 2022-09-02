Brother charges BNP activists with killing man in clashes with police in Narayanganj

The brother of Shaon Prodhan, whom the BNP identified as a Jubo Dal activist who died in Thursday’s clashes with police in Narayanganj, has brought charges in a case against the party activists for killing him with gunfire and brickbats.

The brother, Milon Hossain, accused 500 unnamed BNP leaders and activists in the case after Thursday midnight following Shaon’s burial, Additional Superintendent of Police Amir Khasru said on Friday.

The BNP said Shaon, 20, was the general secretary of ward 1 unit under Boktaboli union of its youth front Juba Dal.

The family, however, claimed Shaon was not involved in politics.