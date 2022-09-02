Brother charges BNP activists with killing man in clashes with police in Narayanganj

The brother of Shaon Prodhan, whom the BNP identified as a Jubo Dal activist who died in Thursday’s clashes with police in Narayanganj, has brought charges in a case against the party activists for killing him with gunfire and brickbats.
The brother, Milon Hossain, accused 500 unnamed BNP leaders and activists in the case after Thursday midnight following Shaon’s burial, Additional Superintendent of Police Amir Khasru said on Friday.
The BNP said Shaon, 20, was the general secretary of ward 1 unit under Boktaboli union of its youth front Juba Dal.
The family, however, claimed Shaon was not involved in politics.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visited the family on Friday. He alleged police and the local administration were lying about Shaon’s political allegiance.
Milon said in the case Shaon had left home for Narayanganj Sadar on Thursday morning to buy goods for a workshop where he worked. Milon was told on the mobile phone around 1pm that Shaon had died and that his body was kept at Narayanganj General Hospital mortuary.
Citing witnesses and locals, Milon said around 5,000 activists of the BNP and its affiliates attacked police with brickbats, iron rods, and sticks during their programme to mark the party’s founding anniversary.
“They hurled brickbats and crude bombs at police when my brother reached the No. 2 Railgate area around 11:45am. They attacked police with illegal arms and my brother fell to the ground after being seriously injured by those illegal firearms and brickbats in his head and chest. Passers-by rushed my brother to Narayanganj General Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead.”