    বাংলা

    Dhallywood actor Ferdous has only two challengers for Dhaka-10 seat

    The returning officer scrapped the applications of eight of the 11 aspirants for the parliamentary seat

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 08:38 AM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 08:38 AM

    The returning officer for the Dhaka-10 parliamentary poll has scrapped the candidacies of eight of the 11 applicants who bought nomination papers to run in the coming general election.

    Dhallywood actor Ferdous Ahmed submitted his nomination paper to contest the elections as the candidate for the Awami League. The returning officer declared the actor’s nomination paper valid on Monday.

    In addition to Ferdous, the candidacies of Zaker Party leader Md Humayun Kabir and Jatiya Party leader Hazi Md Shahjahan were also declared valid.

    Among the scrapped candidates, the nomination papers of National People's Party’s KM Shamsul Alam, independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman and Bangladesh Cultural Freedom Alliance’s Shahriar Iftekhan were rejected as they did not pay municipal tax.

    The returning officer rejected the nomination papers of Trinamool BNP’s Shahanur Rahman, and independent candidates Sheikh Md Robiul Islam and Md Shariful Hasan as the election officials could not verify their list of proponents and supporters.

    The defender did not sign the nomination paper of rejected candidate HM Masum Billah from the Bangladesh Jatiya Party and Bangladesh Nationalist Front’s Md Baharan Sultan Bahan did not submit income tax return documents, according to the EC official.

    Actor Ferdous expressed his sympathy for those candidates who were rejected, saying he hoped their nominations would be approved on appeal.

    Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam, acting as the chief election official for the district, has been declaring the names of approved and rejected candidates for the Dhaka-1 to Dhaka-20 constituencies. He has already declared up to Dhaka-11.

    No Awami League candidate has been rejected from among the leaders who bought nomination papers to contest the Dhaka elections.

    RELATED STORIES
    Awami League picks Shakib for Magura-1, actor Ferdous for Dhaka-10
    Shakib, Ferdous get AL tickets for national polls
    Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will also run for re-election from the Narail-2 constituency
    Chanchal Chowdhury, Joya Ahsan, and Reekita Nondine Shimu
    Chanchal best actor, Joya, Shimu best actresses
    Kamrul Alam Khan Khasru and Rawshan Ara Rozina have been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award
    Actor Matthew Perry waits to announce the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California, December 14, 2006.
    'Friends' creators say Matthew Perry's death 'seems impossible'
    Family, friends and fellow celebrities on Sunday mourned the loss of Matthew Perry, the wise-cracking co-star of the 1990s hit television sitcom "Friends"
    Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009.
    ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies at 54
    Actor most associated with the role of Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom said to have drowned at his Los Angeles home

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp