Dhallywood actor Ferdous has only two challengers for Dhaka-10 seat

The returning officer for the Dhaka-10 parliamentary poll has scrapped the candidacies of eight of the 11 applicants who bought nomination papers to run in the coming general election.

Dhallywood actor Ferdous Ahmed submitted his nomination paper to contest the elections as the candidate for the Awami League. The returning officer declared the actor’s nomination paper valid on Monday.

In addition to Ferdous, the candidacies of Zaker Party leader Md Humayun Kabir and Jatiya Party leader Hazi Md Shahjahan were also declared valid.

Among the scrapped candidates, the nomination papers of National People's Party’s KM Shamsul Alam, independent candidate Shafiqur Rahman and Bangladesh Cultural Freedom Alliance’s Shahriar Iftekhan were rejected as they did not pay municipal tax.

The returning officer rejected the nomination papers of Trinamool BNP’s Shahanur Rahman, and independent candidates Sheikh Md Robiul Islam and Md Shariful Hasan as the election officials could not verify their list of proponents and supporters.

The defender did not sign the nomination paper of rejected candidate HM Masum Billah from the Bangladesh Jatiya Party and Bangladesh Nationalist Front’s Md Baharan Sultan Bahan did not submit income tax return documents, according to the EC official.

Actor Ferdous expressed his sympathy for those candidates who were rejected, saying he hoped their nominations would be approved on appeal.

Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Sabirul Islam, acting as the chief election official for the district, has been declaring the names of approved and rejected candidates for the Dhaka-1 to Dhaka-20 constituencies. He has already declared up to Dhaka-11.

No Awami League candidate has been rejected from among the leaders who bought nomination papers to contest the Dhaka elections.