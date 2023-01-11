Bangladeshi-born Mojibor Doftori elected vice president of Finnish Green Party’s Helsinki Committee

Dr Mojibur Doftori, a Bangladeshi-born Finnish citizen, has been elected as a vice president of Finland’s capital Helsinki’s Green Party Committee.

The executive committee unanimously elected him as one of the two vice-chair. The chair of the new committee is Salla Merikukka.

The committee will work on the party’s April 2023 Parliamentary Election manifesto, selection, and fielding of candidates. It will also be devising and implementing a campaign strategy.

The Greens Party is a major ruling coalition party in the Finnish government together with the Social Democrats, the Centre Party, the Left Alliance, and the Swedish People’s Party.

“I am thankful to the Green Party of Helsinki for electing me as a vice president. I am very proud that I will be able to serve the Greens, the party that is committed to environmental protection and equality for all in Finnish society, including immigrants. I believe, by joining hands together, we can put forward major issues and demands of immigrants in Finnish local and national politics,” Doftori said in a statement on Tuesday.