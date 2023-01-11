    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi-born Mojibor Doftori elected vice president of Finnish Green Party’s Helsinki Committee

    Dr Doftori currently serves as a member of Helsinki City Council’s Equality and Non-discrimination Working Group and Green Party’s Immigration Policy Working Group

    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 04:49 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 04:49 AM

    Dr Mojibur Doftori, a Bangladeshi-born Finnish citizen, has been elected as a vice president of Finland’s capital Helsinki’s Green Party Committee.

    The executive committee unanimously elected him as one of the two vice-chair. The chair of the new committee is Salla Merikukka.

    The committee will work on the party’s April 2023 Parliamentary Election manifesto, selection, and fielding of candidates. It will also be devising and implementing a campaign strategy.

    The Greens Party is a major ruling coalition party in the Finnish government together with the Social Democrats, the Centre Party, the Left Alliance, and the Swedish People’s Party.

    “I am thankful to the Green Party of Helsinki for electing me as a vice president. I am very proud that I will be able to serve the Greens, the party that is committed to environmental protection and equality for all in Finnish society, including immigrants. I believe, by joining hands together, we can put forward major issues and demands of immigrants in Finnish local and national politics,” Doftori said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Doftori currently serves as a member of the Helsinki City Council’s Equality and Non-discrimination Working Group and the Green Party’s Immigration Policy Working Group.

    A former graduate of Dhaka University Public Administration and a PhD from Helsinki University Public Policy department, he is an expert on international education, career planning, and leadership development.

    He is also the author of the book 'Massive Career Success: How to Create the Life of Your Dreams!', published by Oxford-based Powerhouse Publications in 2019.

    In his professional life, Doftori worked as a researcher at Tampere University of Finland and Roskilde University of Denmark. He taught South Asian Studies at Helsinki University and worked as a researcher at PEN International, a London-based international organization that works for the protection of the freedom of expression of writers and journalists worldwide.

    A trustee of the Humanist Association of Finland, he also serves as a talk show host of London-based British Bangla News TV and The New Sun News Media, European Bengali diaspora media.

