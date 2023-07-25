China named veteran diplomat Wang Yi its new foreign minister on Tuesday, removing former rising star Qin Gang after a mysterious one-month absence from duties barely half a year into the job.

Qin, 57, a former aide to President Xi Jinping and envoy to the United States, took over the ministry in December but has not been seen in public since Jun 25 when he met visiting diplomats in Beijing.

The ministry has said he was off work for health reasons but gave no details, sparking speculation and drawing attention to the secrecy often surrounding China's Communist leadership and decision making.

Qin's successor Wang, 69, was also his predecessor, holding the post from 2013-2022 as ties frayed with rival superpower the United States to a point Beijing described as an all-time low.