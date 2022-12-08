Ahead of planned Saturday protests, home minister warns BNP against rallying on streets

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the government will not allow the BNP to stage its Saturday rally on Dhaka’s streets.
He says the government and police will help the party if it chooses a venue other than the streets.
The minister faced questions from reporters after visiting the police personnel, who were injured in clashes with BNP activists in Naya Paltan, at Rajarbagh Police Hospital on Thursday.
Asaduzzaman said 49 police personnel were injured in the clashes on Wednesday and 16 of them were admitted to the Police Hospital while another to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Many of them were injured by crude bombs and brickbats thrown by the BNP activists, he said.
“The prime minister asked to bring forward Chhatra League’s council for the BNP rally, but they want to organise the programme on the street instead of such a good venue,” the minister said.
Police designated Suhrawardy Udyan for the BNP’s planned rally, but the party said it wanted to hold the programme on the street outside its Naya Paltan office or the road next to Motijheel Ideal School and College.
Amid a tug-of-war over the venue, BNP activists gathered in Naya Paltan on Wednesday. Violence broke out as police tried to clear the street for traffic. A man died in the clashes. Police arrested central leaders and hundreds of BNP activists over the incident.
Asaduzzaman said police were forced to fire bullets and tear gas and raid the BNP’s office as the opposition activists started throwing brickbats and bombs aggressively.
A huge amount of rice, lentils and water bottles were found in and outside the BNP headquarters during the raid, police said.
Asaduzzaman said he heard the BNP kept those things because it wanted to stage a sit-in, not a rally.
“The BNP won’t be allowed to hold the rally on the streets. The government and police will help them instead of obstructing them if they remain peaceful.”
The minister denied allegations that police planted crude bombs at the BNP office to frame its activists. “Then who hurled the bombs?” he asked.
He also claimed the situation was still under control.
Police removed daylong barricades around the BNP office in the afternoon. Biplob Kumar Sarker, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they decided to remove the barricades considering public suffering.
“We’ll keep watching the situation for the next steps,” he said. A large number of police personnel were still in the neighbourhood.