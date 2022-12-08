Ahead of planned Saturday protests, home minister warns BNP against rallying on streets

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the government will not allow the BNP to stage its Saturday rally on Dhaka’s streets.

He says the government and police will help the party if it chooses a venue other than the streets.

The minister faced questions from reporters after visiting the police personnel, who were injured in clashes with BNP activists in Naya Paltan, at Rajarbagh Police Hospital on Thursday.

Asaduzzaman said 49 police personnel were injured in the clashes on Wednesday and 16 of them were admitted to the Police Hospital while another to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Many of them were injured by crude bombs and brickbats thrown by the BNP activists, he said.