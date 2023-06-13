Khaleda Zia rushed to hospital after falling ill at midnight

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been rushed to a hospital in Dhaka in the wee hours after she fell ill at her home at midnight.
Her personal physician and party functionary Professor AZM Zahid Hossain visited her at her Gulshan home upon hearing the news of her illness on Monday midnight.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Aman Ullah Aman, a member of the chairperson’s Advisory Council, and Organising Secretary Shama Obaid also rushed to Khaleda’s home.
Upon consultation with a medical board formed for the 78-year-old former prime minister’s treatment, she was taken to Evercare Hospital.
Her brother Shamim Eskander’s car left the home with Khaleda and Shamim’s wife Kaniz Fatema around 1:30am on Tuesday.
Khaleda went to the hospital for the last time on Apr 29 and returned home after five days following some tests.
The former prime minister has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time.
Since 2021, she was hospitalised several times for various ailments, including COVID-19.
The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. The septuagenarian had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleda was released from prison in 2020 by an executive order and the government conditionally extended her time out of jail on several occasions, most recently in March.
Her party and family demand that she be allowed to travel abroad for treatment but the government has not granted her permission to leave Bangladesh.