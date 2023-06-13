Khaleda Zia rushed to hospital after falling ill at midnight

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been rushed to a hospital in Dhaka in the wee hours after she fell ill at her home at midnight.

Her personal physician and party functionary Professor AZM Zahid Hossain visited her at her Gulshan home upon hearing the news of her illness on Monday midnight.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Aman Ullah Aman, a member of the chairperson’s Advisory Council, and Organising Secretary Shama Obaid also rushed to Khaleda’s home.