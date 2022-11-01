    বাংলা

    UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show

    The Conservative Party says he is effectively suspended from the parliamentary party

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 01:48 PM

    Matt Hancock, the former health minister who led Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after he signed up for jungle-based reality television show "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here". 

    Hancock, who quit government after he was filmed kissing a colleague in breach of lockdown rules, will join pop singer Boy George, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall and England football player Jill Scott in the line up for the hit programme. 

    The long-running show sees celebrities undertake challenges such as eating insects and being enclosed with snakes, before contestants are eliminated by public votes. 

    The Conservative Party said it had withdrawn the whip, meaning he was effectively suspended from the parliamentary party, after hearing he would be going to Australia to take part in the show when parliament was sitting. 

    "Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect," Chief Whip Simon Hart, who handles party discipline, said on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
    Netanyahu bids for comeback in Israeli election
    Israel's longest-serving premier is on trial on corruption charges but his party is still expected to finish as the largest in parliament
    A supporter of Brazil's President and presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, prays during the Brazilian presidential election run-off, in Brasilia, Brazil October 30, 2022.
    Bolsonaro yet to concede after Lula's election victory
    Bolsonaro left his residence and headed to the presidential palace, but had not made any public comments
    Rajbari Mohila Dal leader gets bail from HC
    Rajbari Mohila Dal leader gets bail
    Sonia Akter Smrity stands accused of posting derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.
    Sabih Uddin, adviser to BNP chief Khaleda Zia, dies at 76
    BNP adviser Sabih Uddin dies
    Sabih Uddin suffered from complications due to brain haemorrhage for a long time

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher