UK former health minister Matt Hancock suspended over jungle reality show

Matt Hancock, the former health minister who led Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after he signed up for jungle-based reality television show "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here".

Hancock, who quit government after he was filmed kissing a colleague in breach of lockdown rules, will join pop singer Boy George, ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall and England football player Jill Scott in the line up for the hit programme.

The long-running show sees celebrities undertake challenges such as eating insects and being enclosed with snakes, before contestants are eliminated by public votes.