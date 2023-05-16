Thailand's Thaksin lauds 'disruptors' Move Forward for election triumph

'WHATEVER WILL BE'



Thaksin wields significant influence despite being in exile for 17 years to avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power, which he denies. He reiterated his plan to return to Thailand in July and asked about prison, said: "Whatever will be, will be."



Thaksin also pledged loyalty to the palace and stressed Pheu Thai would not back any actions by Move Forward that would impact the monarchy.



Move Forward and Pheu Thai trounced parties backed by the royalist military, two of those led by former army chiefs involved in coups against Thaksin and the government of sister Yingluck Shinawatra.



Thaksin dismissed speculation of a secret deal with one of those generals to form a government, calling it an attempt to discredit Pheu Thai using online trolls.



He said Move Forward even won support in districts with large concentrations of rank-and-file soldiers, highlighting a generational differences over the military's political role.



"For the two uncles, it should be enough is enough," he said, referring to the generals. "Hanging up your gloves has dignity," he added.



"It's a wake up call for the army. Using excessive power is something Thai society rejects. So it added to Move Forward's currency."