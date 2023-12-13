AL's Quader says he 'feels the absence' of debates with BNP's Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been in jail for the past month and a half. In that time, Obaidul Quader - his counterpart in the ruling party - has started to feel his absence.

BNP leaders have blamed the government for the repeated turning down of Fakhrul's bail petitions, but Quader claims that the thing barring his freedom is 'the law' and nothing can be done about it.

At a press conference at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi on Wednesday, the ruling party's general secretary was asked by a journalist whether he 'missed' his BNP counterpart.

Quader responded that he did not 'miss' Fakhrul but felt his absence.

"It would be good if he was here," he said. "There is healthy competition in our exchanges. Democracy benefits."

"But, as the law stands, nothing can be done. Still, it would have been better if he was here."