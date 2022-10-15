India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march

Tens of thousands of people came to the public meeting, organised to mark 1,000 km (620 miles) of the party's five-month-long protest march named Bharat Jodo Yatra or Unite India rally.

The party launched the more than 3,500 km, cross-country march in September from the coastal town of Kanyakumari on the southern tip of India to Srinagar in the region of Jammu and Kashmir to mobilise people ahead of the 2024 national elections.

"The Prime Minister used to complain an LPG (cooking gas) cylinder cost 400 rupees. Now it costs more than 1,000 rupees. Can he answer our people today?" Rahul Gandhi, the party's former president and son of Sonia Gandhi asked amid applause.

He said the government's policies over the last eight years had led to record-breaking unemployment and price rises, while its leaders were spreading communal hatred among people over religious issues.