Momen suspects ‘some’ foreign observers may try to foil Bangladesh's election

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen suspects that “some foreigners” may try to foil the next parliamentary polls in Bangladesh in the name of observing elections.

“We don’t have anything to hide. They can come and observe the election. We’ll welcome good suggestions,” he said, warning the foreign observers against meddling in Bangladesh’s affairs.

Speaking to the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh at DCAB Talk on Saturday, Momen also said the government would welcome anyone, including the US and the European Union, to observe the next general election, but added too many observers may create trouble.