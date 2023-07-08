Momen suspects ‘some’ foreign observers may try to foil Bangladesh's election

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen suspects that “some foreigners” may try to foil the next parliamentary polls in Bangladesh in the name of observing elections.
“We don’t have anything to hide. They can come and observe the election. We’ll welcome good suggestions,” he said, warning the foreign observers against meddling in Bangladesh’s affairs.
Speaking to the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh at DCAB Talk on Saturday, Momen also said the government would welcome anyone, including the US and the European Union, to observe the next general election, but added too many observers may create trouble.
“Some of them may try to foil the election. If they do so, they will harm the country,” he said, alerting the journalists to the possibility of such attempts.
Momen hopes the observers will eventually certify it as a “model election”.
The US and the European Union have called on Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections as the opposition BNP’s demand for a caretaker government and the ruling Awami League’s refusal to accept the demand led to a stand-off, fuelling fears of violence.
The US has said it will restrict visas for Bangladeshis involved in hindering a proper democratic system in Bangladesh, while the EU is set to assess whether to send observers for the election in Bangladesh.
Momen, however, said the government was not feeling any pressure. “Because we want free and fair elections to assess our acceptability. We won’t hold on to power if we lose acceptability.”
He described the BNP as “a terrorist group who would not be allowed to contest elections in other countries”. “Our election won’t lose credibility if they [BNP] don’t contest.”
Momen rules out talks with the BNP. “Does America hold talks? Does their president step down before the elections? Does the prime minister of the UK resign? Such rules do not exist anywhere in the world.”
He also dismissed speculations that Bangladesh may be siding with China as the US is trying to increase its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
“Our policy is very clear. We want fair, safe, inclusive and legitimate movement of all in the Indo-Pacific.”