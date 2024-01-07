Polling agents’ signatures taken on result sheets at Dhaka-14 centre ‘before end of voting’

Officials have allegedly taken the signatures of polling agents on result sheets before the end of voting at a centre in Dhaka-14 during the general election.



The agents sign the result sheets if they have no objection after the end of voting. Taking their signatures beforehand may create opportunities for rigging.



Halima Akter, sister of independent candidate Sabina Akter Tuhin, made the allegation on Sunday afternoon.



One of their polling agents at Kalyanpur Girls School and College informed Halima about the matter around 2 pm, Halima said.