    Polling agents’ signatures taken on result sheets at Dhaka-14 centre ‘before end of voting’

    The agents sign the result sheets if they have no objection after the end of voting. Taking their signatures beforehand may create opportunities for rigging 

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 12:07 PM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 12:07 PM

    Officials have allegedly taken the signatures of polling agents on result sheets before the end of voting at a centre in Dhaka-14 during the general election.

    The agents sign the result sheets if they have no objection after the end of voting. Taking their signatures beforehand may create opportunities for rigging.

    Halima Akter, sister of independent candidate Sabina Akter Tuhin, made the allegation on Sunday afternoon.

    One of their polling agents at Kalyanpur Girls School and College informed Halima about the matter around 2 pm, Halima said. 

    When she complained to Presiding Officer Gopal Chandra Das about the issue, Gopal said it was done “by mistake”, according to Halima.

    “We informed the magistrate on duty at the centre about the issue, but they did not give a satisfactory reply.”

    Halima alleged the polling agents’ signatures were taken in almost 60 percent of the centres in the constituency.

    Khairun Nahar, assistant returning officer of the constituency, said they sent police, Rapid Action Battalion and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel to the centre immediately after receiving a verbal complaint.

    Contacted again at 3:40pm, Halima said the authorities strengthened security in the area, but it was still unclear what would happen about her allegation.

    “There are a total of 35,000 voters under six booths at the school. We’re concerned.”

    Jubo League General Secretary Moinul Hossain Khan Nikhil is the ruling Awami League’s candidate for the seat.

