CEC Awal renews call for political parties to resolve issues through pre-election talks

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has once again urged political parties in Bangladesh to resolve their differences through dialogue ahead of the 12th general election.
“Dialogue is necessary to resolve issues. [Political] crises cannot be overcome by taking to the streets,” he said on Tuesday after a meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas.
Issues such as the recent amendment to the Representation of the People Ordinance (RPO) and the registration of new political parties were on the agenda for the hour-long meeting.
Awal has been pushing for dialogue between the political parties since taking office in February last year.
“A positive environment is needed for the election. The crisis is political and in no way conflicts with our work. But, if these issues are resolved politically, we would be in a much better position to hold the election,” he said.
Awal mentioned ‘several glaring issues’ that needed to be addressed before the election.
Meanwhile, Haas said that a pre-election observation team would arrive from the US in October.
Addressing the matter, Awal said: “They wanted to know about the amendment to the RPO. [Haas] has also heard that the amendment has curtailed our authority. We told him how it has increased our powers."
"He also heard that the more vibrant political parties here were not registered.”
In reply, we said we strictly followed the criteria for registering political parties. Many parties fell short of the requirements.”
The US ambassador also asked whether members of the media would be allowed to use motorcycles during future elections.
“We said we’re considering the issue. Returning officers would approve the use of motorcycles based on the situation. We’ll also review the matter.”