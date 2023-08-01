CEC Awal renews call for political parties to resolve issues through pre-election talks

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has once again urged political parties in Bangladesh to resolve their differences through dialogue ahead of the 12th general election.

“Dialogue is necessary to resolve issues. [Political] crises cannot be overcome by taking to the streets,” he said on Tuesday after a meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas.

Issues such as the recent amendment to the Representation of the People Ordinance (RPO) and the registration of new political parties were on the agenda for the hour-long meeting.

Awal has been pushing for dialogue between the political parties since taking office in February last year.