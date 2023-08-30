    বাংলা

    Trial against Khaleda in Niko graft case to continue as HC rejects BNP chief’s plea

    The High Court rejects the BNP chief’s plea challenging the indictment order in the Niko graft case, clearing the way for trial proceedings

    Published : 30 August 2023, 11:56 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 11:56 AM

    The High Court has rejected BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s plea challenging the indictment order in the Niko graft case, clearing the way for trial proceedings against her in the much-discussed case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

    The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam delivered the order on Wednesday.

    Lawyer Kayser Kamal, Joynal Abedin and Badruddoza Badal stood for Khaleda while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state alongside ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan during the hearing.

    On Aug 28, the HC bench set Wednesday for its decision.

    Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman indicted Khaleda and seven others accused in the case on Mar 19, opening the trial 16 years after the anti-graft watchdog filed the suit.

    Khaleda’s lawyer Kayser filed a petition at the High Court challenging the indictment order and asking it to be quashed on May 17.

    The ACC initially filed the case in December 2007, after the military-backed caretaker government arrested the BNP chief.

    According to case documents and court filings, the defence had requested dozens of deferrals.

    Charges were pressed against 11 people, including Khaleda, in 2008, for allegedly costing the state Tk 137 billion in losses by awarding a gas exploration contract to Niko Resources, a Canadian oil and gas company. Two suspects – AKM Mosharraf Hossain and Barrister Moudud Ahmed – died and subsequently were dropped from the list of suspects.

    Kamaluddin Siddiqui, principal secretary to the former prime minister, Meer Moynul Haque, former senior general manager of BAPEX, Shafiur Rahman, former secretary of BAPEX and Kashem Sharif, vice president (South Asia) of Niko Resources Bangladesh Ltd were among the suspects in the case.

    Khaleda is currently named in a total of 37 cases and is currently serving a suspended 10-year jail sentence in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case and another seven years in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

