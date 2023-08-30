Trial against Khaleda in Niko graft case to continue as HC rejects BNP chief’s plea

The High Court has rejected BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s plea challenging the indictment order in the Niko graft case, clearing the way for trial proceedings against her in the much-discussed case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam delivered the order on Wednesday.

Lawyer Kayser Kamal, Joynal Abedin and Badruddoza Badal stood for Khaleda while Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state alongside ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan during the hearing.

On Aug 28, the HC bench set Wednesday for its decision.