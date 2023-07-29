BNP leaders Gayeshwar, Aman released from police custody after clashes

Senior BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amanullah Aman have been released from police custody after they were detained during clashes between party loyalists and law enforcers in parts of Dhaka.

Gayeshwar, who sustained injuries during the clash, was detained around 11:30 am on Thursday and whisked away in a police van.

He was later released after preliminary questioning, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner for Media Faruk Hossain.

Gayeshwar, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, the party’s highest policy-making body, arrived at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan around 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Aman, the convenor of the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, was detained, along with a few party activists, in Gabtoli.

A group of BNP leaders and activists led by Aman was taking up position in Gabtoli when the police intervened. As law enforcers moved to apprehend Aman, activists began shielding him and a scuffle ensued. Aman was seen lying on the road during the altercation.

Law enforcers subsequently dispersed the activists and placed Aman in a police vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital.