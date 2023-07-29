BNP leaders Gayeshwar, Aman released from police custody after clashes

Senior BNP leaders Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amanullah Aman have been released from police custody after they were detained during clashes between party loyalists and law enforcers in parts of Dhaka.
Gayeshwar, who sustained injuries during the clash, was detained around 11:30 am on Thursday and whisked away in a police van.
He was later released after preliminary questioning, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Deputy Commissioner for Media Faruk Hossain.
Gayeshwar, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, the party’s highest policy-making body, arrived at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan around 3 pm.
Meanwhile, Aman, the convenor of the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, was detained, along with a few party activists, in Gabtoli.
A group of BNP leaders and activists led by Aman was taking up position in Gabtoli when the police intervened. As law enforcers moved to apprehend Aman, activists began shielding him and a scuffle ensued. Aman was seen lying on the road during the altercation.
Law enforcers subsequently dispersed the activists and placed Aman in a police vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital.
Representatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later visited Aman at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.
"The prime minister has called for all necessary steps to be taken to ensure he receives advanced treatment. Amanullah Aman can go anywhere he likes for better treatment," said Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, the prime minister's assistant private secretary who led the delegation.
Aman was initially taken to Suhrawardy Medical College as he was feeling unwell after his detention, according to Assistant Commissioner Mofizur Rahman Palash the DMP's Mirpur Division.
The tests came back normal, but doctors suggested that Aman be taken to the national cardiovascular institute as he had a stent in his heart, according to Palash.
Aman later left the hospital of "his own accord", according to the institute's director.
He was subsequently taken to Evercare Hospital, his aide said.
The BNP on Saturday organised sit-ins programmes at Naya Bazar, Jatrabari, Gabtali and Abdullahpur -- entry points to Dhaka -- to push through its one-point campaign to force the Awami League-led government to step down.
At 11 am, BNP leaders and activists descended on Dhaka's streets with national flags and started shouting slogans.
Deterred by the heavy police presence in Naya Bazar, where Gayeshwar was joined by other senior BNP figures such as Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Organising Secretary Abdus Salam Azad, the protesters moved towards the Dholaikhal area.
The procession was intercepted by policemen on armoured personnel carriers and prison vans, resulting in clashes. Witnesses said Gayeshwar tried to stop his party men from engaging in violence, but was hit by a brick on the side of his forehead.
Police eventually surrounded Gayeshwar during the half-hour clash.
"Gayeshwar was trying to stop the BNP men from fighting and asked the police not to throw bricks. But he was hit by a brickbat from the police's side on the side of his forehead,” said Abdus Sobhan of the BNP's Dhaka South unit.
Gayeshwar and Azad were allegedly beaten by police, according to witnesses.
Later, an injured Gayeshwar was taken to a nearby shop in Dholaikhal, from where a police unit took the BNP leader away.