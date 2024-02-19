All 50 candidates cleared for parliamentary seats reserved for women

The Election Commission has cleared all 50 candidates to stand for election in as many seats reserved for women in parliament.
The watchdog’s Joint Secretary Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, the returning officer assigned for the election, declared the nomination papers valid in Dhaka on Monday.
The ruling Awami League has been given 48 of the seats while two have gone to the Offficial Opposition in Parliament, the Jatiya Party.
The nominations did not face any complaint.
According to the schedule, the candidates have until Feb 22 to appeal against the EC's decision. The date for the disposal of the appeals is Feb 24. The last day for candidates to withdraw is Feb 25.
The EC finalised Mar 14 as the date of voting for the seats reserved for women in the 12th parliament. The time for submitting nomination papers was from 9am to 4pm on Feb 18.
The results are usually known beforehand as there is no chance for anyone to be a candidate outside the nominees of the parties.
The 50 candidates will win unopposed after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations passes.