All 50 candidates cleared for parliamentary seats reserved for women

The Election Commission has cleared all 50 candidates to stand for election in as many seats reserved for women in parliament.

The watchdog’s Joint Secretary Md Moniruzzaman Talukder, the returning officer assigned for the election, declared the nomination papers valid in Dhaka on Monday.

The ruling Awami League has been given 48 of the seats while two have gone to the Offficial Opposition in Parliament, the Jatiya Party.

The nominations did not face any complaint.