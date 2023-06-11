Permission to Jamaat rally in Dhaka was a political decision: Razzaque

Permission granted to the Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a rally in Dhaka after more than a decade was a political decision, Awami League leader Abdur Razzaque has said, without assigning a reason.

Razzaque, the agriculture minister and a member of the ruling party’s policymaking body the presidium, made the remarks on Sunday amid discussions in the political arena over Jamaat’s rally.

Jamaat, once a major player in national politics, has been reduced to a spent force in recent years as most of the party’s brass either were sentenced to death for their crimes against humanity back in 1971 or driven underground due to the government’s clampdown on the party’s activities.

It could not hold programmes with police permission in over a decade after violence during the war crimes trial in 2013.