Shots fired as BNP men clash with police in Netrokona, 4 arrested

At least four men identified as BNP loyalists have been arrested for launching an attack on policemen while discharging their duties during Independence Day festivities in Netrokona’s Durgapur Upazila.

Five policemen were injured during the clash on Sunday morning, confirmed Durgapur Police Station chief Shibirul Islam.

Rejecting the allegation, BNP unit leaders in Durgapur accused the police of intercepting, attacking and chasing away a peaceful procession heading towards the martyrs’ monument at Kacharir Mor in the Upazila town to pay respect on the occasion of the Independence Day.