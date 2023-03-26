    বাংলা

    Shots fired as BNP men clash with police in Netrokona, 4 arrested

    Five policemen sustained injuries during the clash

    Netrokona Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 March 2023, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 26 March 2023, 12:55 PM

    At least four men identified as BNP loyalists have been arrested for launching an attack on policemen while discharging their duties during Independence Day festivities in Netrokona’s Durgapur Upazila.

    Five policemen were injured during the clash on Sunday morning, confirmed Durgapur Police Station chief Shibirul Islam.

    Rejecting the allegation, BNP unit leaders in Durgapur accused the police of intercepting, attacking and chasing away a peaceful procession heading towards the martyrs’ monument at Kacharir Mor in the Upazila town to pay respect on the occasion of the Independence Day.

    “My associates requested hundreds of BNP men, gathering in front of its office in Kacharir Mor to bring out a procession, to move aside as the gathering created a bottleneck for vehicular movement," Shibirul said.

    "The BNP loyalists did not heed the request, instead they swopped on my men with brickbats and homemade explosives. My forces were forced to charge batons and fired four blank shotgun rounds to bring the situation under control."

    The injured policemen received first-aid treatment at Durgapur Upazila Health Complex.

    Jahirul Alam Bhuiyan, the convener of the Durgapur Upazila unit of BNP, said they were forced to shut their offices following the attack by the police.

    “My fellow party men were on their way to the martyrs’ monument when police intercepted the procession, hurled abuse at them, ripped apart the banners the BNP men were holding and beat them mercilessly with batons. The policemen also shot at us,” he said.

