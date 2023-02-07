    বাংলা

    Hasina will pick the presidential candidate from Awami League, says Quader

    Quader made the remark prior to a meeting of the parliamentary group of the Awami League on Tuesday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 09:28 AM

    The parliamentary group of the Awami League may not choose the presidential candidate of the ruling party at its meeting on Tuesday, according to General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

    The party chief and head of the parliamentary group, Sheikh Hasina, is likely to choose the presidential candidate of the Awami League, he said.

    The Awami League Parliamentary Party will hold a meeting on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, Quader took part in a roadshow for safe roads at the Matsyabhaban intersection in the capital and spoke to reporters about the nomination of candidates for the presidential election due on Feb 19.

    Asked whether a woman will be nominated for the first time, Quader said he was not aware of it. "A proposal on this is likely to come up in the parliamentary group meeting today. The group may discuss the matter as per the agenda. You have to wait until the end of the meeting. At the same time, the meeting will not decide everything,” he said.

    “Our leader Sheikh Hasina is thinking over it and will make the final decision. Our party will accept it, and that’s the reality,” Quader said.

    Bangladesh is set to hold the 22nd presidential election, with candidates facing the deadline to submit their nomination papers for the job by Feb 12. The Bangladesh president is elected by the MPs and the chief election commissioner plays the role of the election officer.

    On Apr 24, 2013, Md Abdul Hamid was sworn in as the president of Bangladesh for his first term. Before him, 16 people have headed the state for 19 terms since the nation’s independence.

    Hamid, however, is the only president to be re-elected through a vote in February 2018, but is constitutionally barred from serving a third term. Hamid’s presidency expires on Apr 23.

    RELATED STORIES
    A person holds a sign that reads "Close the Congress" during the "Take over Lima" march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte, following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru Jan 19, 2023.
    Why are Peruvian politics such a mess?
    Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the ouster of President Castillo, an event that sparked protests that have seen 48 people killed
    Jamaat leaders and activists led a procession in Dhaka's Malibagh as part of a BNP rally on Dec 30. They have not taken part in any other BNP programmes since.
    Is BNP-Jamaat relationship souring?
    Jamaat representatives were notably absent from the liaison committee BNP formed with other parties on Dec 26 and from the Dec 29 meeting it had with the newly-formed 12-party alliance
    Takeaways for EC from by-elections to BNP’s seats before civic and parliamentary polls
    Lessons for EC in by-elections
    The turnout was low in the by-elections to six parliamentary seats left by the BNP
    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) walks to her office after being ousted by the Republican-lead House of Representatives to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 2, 2023.
    Republicans oust Ilhan Omar from high-profile US House committee
    The deeply divided House voted 218-211 along party lines to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee with Republicans citing the 2019 remarks for which she later apologised

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher