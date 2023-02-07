Hasina will pick the presidential candidate from Awami League, says Quader

The parliamentary group of the Awami League may not choose the presidential candidate of the ruling party at its meeting on Tuesday, according to General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

The party chief and head of the parliamentary group, Sheikh Hasina, is likely to choose the presidential candidate of the Awami League, he said.

The Awami League Parliamentary Party will hold a meeting on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, Quader took part in a roadshow for safe roads at the Matsyabhaban intersection in the capital and spoke to reporters about the nomination of candidates for the presidential election due on Feb 19.