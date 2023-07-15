Fair election possible under Hasina's leadership: Awami League to EU

The ruling Awami League has told representatives of the European Union that a free and fair election can be held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in office under Bangladesh's existing constitutional framework.
On Saturday, a delegation of the EU's Election Exploratory Mission met with representatives of the ruling party in Dhaka to assess the overall political landscape in the lead-up to the national vote.
The panel sought assurances from the ruling party about the integrity of the upcoming general election, according to Obaidul Quader, the Awami League's general secretary.
"They want to see an election that is in line with the constitution, sovereignty, and legal system of Bangladesh," said Quader, who led the Awami League delegation at the meeting.
"We said a free, fair and peaceful election is possible under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."
But there was no discussion about a dialogue between the main political parties to address any disagreements ahead of the election, according to him.
"The delegation didn't mention anything about that. They didn't talk about a caretaker government or the dissolution of parliament either."
The six-member exploratory mission is visiting Bangladesh to evaluate the feasibility of sending observers for the next national election slated to be held either at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.
The delegation also met with representatives of the main opposition party, the BNP, earlier in the day. During the meeting, the BNP said it would not participate in the election if it is held under the Awami League government, raising doubts about the fairness of the voting process.
Asked about the BNP's position, Quader said, "Why would we get into a debate over what was discussed with the BNP? That's their issue."
The next election will be held in keeping with the constitution and electoral law, said Quader, ruling out the prospect of a neutral election-time government that the BNP has been demanding.
“Like any other country in the world, Bangladesh will also have an election-time government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. There is no question of the government resigning.”