Fair election possible under Hasina's leadership: Awami League to EU

The ruling Awami League has told representatives of the European Union that a free and fair election can be held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in office under Bangladesh's existing constitutional framework.

On Saturday, a delegation of the EU's Election Exploratory Mission met with representatives of the ruling party in Dhaka to assess the overall political landscape in the lead-up to the national vote.

The panel sought assurances from the ruling party about the integrity of the upcoming general election, according to Obaidul Quader, the Awami League's general secretary.