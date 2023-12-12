Awami League asks 14 Party allies, Jatiya Party to ‘compete to win’

Awami League has warned the party’s allies will not be able to ‘win comfortably’ as they had before.

“We will compete and our allies have to compete as well,” the ruling party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader said at a press conference at the party president’s political office in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi on Tuesday. “There is no alternative to competition. You must contest in the election and earn a result.”

The senior Awami League leader’s statement comes amid slow progress on a seat-sharing agreement between the party and its allies in the 14-Party Alliance.

Quader said his statement was not only directed at the alliance, but also at the Jatiya Party which has allied with the Awami League in two of the three elections since 2008.

Even when the two parties were not formally allied, they had a seat-sharing agreement in the remaining general election.