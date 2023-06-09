    বাংলা

    Awami League nominates Mohammad A Arafat for Dhaka-17 by-election

    If the member of the party’s Central Working Committee wins the by-election, he will succeed late actor and politician Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 June 2023, 04:59 PM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 04:59 PM

    The Awami League has chosen Mohammad Ali Arafat, a member of its Central Working Committee, as the ruling party’s candidate for Dhaka-17 parliamentary constituency.

    General Secretary Obaidul Quader confirmed the decision after a meeting of the party’s nomination board on Friday night. 

    The seat is going to the by-election after the death of actor and politician Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque on May 15.

    Farooque’s successor will represent his electorate in parliament for a few months only as the general election is scheduled to be held by the end of 2023 or at the beginning of 2024 after the by-election on Jul 17.

    Arafat, who appears on TV talk shows, beat Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, actor Ferdous Ahmed, Farooque’s son Roushan Hossain Pathan and several local leaders of the party and its affiliates in the fight for the nomination. 

    He did his higher studies in the US. The chairman of Suchinta Foundation, Arafat is also chief advisor to the Canadian University of Bangladesh’s trustee board.

    RELATED STORIES
    The mother holds the body of three-year-old Palestinian boy Mohammad al-Tamimi who died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli forces, during his funeral near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 6, 2023. REUTERS/ Mohammed Torokman
    Mother of slain Palestinian child calls for justice
    Marching with dozens of mourners, Marwa al-Tamimi held her toddler for the last time, his face fitting in her palms as she leaned in to kiss his forehead
    Woman, 2 children die in a fire at Chattogram home
    Woman, 2 kids die in Chattogram fire
    The fire started from a mosquito-repellent coil, according to the fire service
    4 killed, 5 injured as truck crushes autorickshaw in Jamalpur
    4 die in Jamalpur road crash
    All the victims were travelling to a shrine by an autorickshaw
    England Practice Sessions - ODI Series - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 21, 2022 England's Moeen Ali during practice.
    England's Moeen to come out of Test retirement for Ashes
    Moeen made his Test debut in 2014 and played his last Test against India at the Oval in September 2021

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps