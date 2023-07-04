    বাংলা

    BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain diagnosed with brain tumour

    Doctors in Singapore have decided to remove the tumour through upfront radiotherapy, the BNP leader’s son says  

    Published : 3 July 2023, 06:05 PM
    Senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, his youngest son, Khandaker Maruf Hossain, has said. 

    Doctors at the National University Hospital in Singapore decided to remove the tumour, a sphenoid wing meningiomas at the outer layer of Mosharraf’s brain, through upfront radiotherapy considering the patient’s age after tests, Maruf told bdnews24.com on Monday,   

    Maruf and Mosharraf’s wife Bilkis Akhtar Hossain are accompanying the BNP leader in Singapore.

    The 76-year-old Mosharraf was admitted to the Evercare Hospital after he suddenly fell ill at his Dhaka residence on the night of Jun 18. 

    Mosharraf, a member of the BNP’s highest policymaking body Standing Committee, was taken to Singapore on Jun 26 following the advice of doctors. 

    He left his teaching job at Dhaka University’s geology department and joined politics to become a member of parliament in 1991. He became MP four times with the BNP’s ticket from Cumilla’s Daudkandi. 

    He has been a member of the BNP’s Standing Committee since 1994. 

    The politician had worked as a minister under BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's government during its 1991-96 and 2001-06 tenures.

