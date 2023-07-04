BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain diagnosed with brain tumour

Senior BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has been diagnosed with a brain tumour, his youngest son, Khandaker Maruf Hossain, has said.

Doctors at the National University Hospital in Singapore decided to remove the tumour, a sphenoid wing meningiomas at the outer layer of Mosharraf’s brain, through upfront radiotherapy considering the patient’s age after tests, Maruf told bdnews24.com on Monday,

Maruf and Mosharraf’s wife Bilkis Akhtar Hossain are accompanying the BNP leader in Singapore.