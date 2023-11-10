Perfect democracy doesn't exist, says Quader

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader believes democracy in Bangladesh is navigating turbulent times against a backdrop of escalating political tensions in the lead-up to the 12th national elections.

“Regardless of the global rhetoric about democracy, it is not perfect anywhere. Democracy has flaws. Even the major democratic powers, who present themselves as paragons of democracy and human rights, are not free from these flaws," Quader said after honouring anti-autocracy hero Shaheed Noor Hossain on Friday.

“We have built quite a robust democracy in our country. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, we are trying to institutionalise democracy.”