    Hasina to unveil manifesto Wednesday promising to build 'Smart Bangladesh'

    She will present the manifesto at a Dhaka hotel at 10:30am

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 06:29 PM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 06:29 PM

    The ruling Awami League is set to unveil its manifesto for the 12th parliamentary polls on Wednesday, focusing on the vision of building a 'Smart Bangladesh.'

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the party chief, will present the manifesto at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel at 10:30am, said Sayem Khan, the party’s deputy office secretary.

    The key points include agricultural mechanisation, youth employment, and a strong democratic system, according to him.

    Abdur Razzak, the convener of the election manifesto committee, outlined priorities such as attaining upper-middle-income country status by 2030, ensuring affordable prices for essential commodities, and regulating the market.

    The emphasis is on building a Smart Bangladesh, he added.

