Hasina to unveil manifesto Wednesday promising to build 'Smart Bangladesh'

The prime minister makes the call at a campaign rally in Rangpur's Taraganj
The ruling Awami League is set to unveil its manifesto for the 12th parliamentary polls on Wednesday, focusing on the vision of building a 'Smart Bangladesh.'
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the party chief, will present the manifesto at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel at 10:30am, said Sayem Khan, the party’s deputy office secretary.
The key points include agricultural mechanisation, youth employment, and a strong democratic system, according to him.
Abdur Razzak, the convener of the election manifesto committee, outlined priorities such as attaining upper-middle-income country status by 2030, ensuring affordable prices for essential commodities, and regulating the market.
The emphasis is on building a Smart Bangladesh, he added.