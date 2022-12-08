    বাংলা

    BNP vows to go ahead with Saturday rally as planned

    Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir refuses to hold the rally in the Suhrawardy Udyan

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 8 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2022, 10:45 AM

    The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has vowed to press ahead with an anti-government rally as planned for Saturday and urged the authorities to remove all hurdles to the event.

    BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday dispelled doubt over the rally after deadly clashes with the police left a BNP activist dead and scores of others injured in a street battle.

    Mirza Fakhrul urged the police to ensure security for the rally but refused to hold it in the Suhrawardy Udyan, a park approved for the event. He demanded an alternative venue.

    Earlier in the day, police prevented Mirza Fakhrul from visiting the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan. His car was stopped by law enforcers at the Nightingale intersection around 10:40 am on Thursday as police cordoned off the party's central offices for the second day.

     More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    Naya Paltan road blocked for security reasons: police
    Naya Paltan road blocked for security reasons: police
    Police are searching the BNP headquarters for explosives and the public will not be allowed to use the road until the area is declared safe
    Awami League is vigilant against BNP's 'murderous' plans: Quader
    AL wary of BNP's 'murderous' plans: Quader
    The BNP is promoting unrest and disorder by instigating people to engage in violence ahead of their grand rally, the Awami League leader says
    BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul barred from party office in Naya Paltan
    Mirza Fakhrul denied entry to BNP headquarters
    Police say the premises is a 'crime scene' and no one will be allowed access until their work is done
    Police cordon off BNP headquarters for second day
    Police cordon off BNP headquarters for second day
    Barricades have been placed in front of the party’s central offices and armoured vehicles and prison vans are on standby

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher