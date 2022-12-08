BNP vows to go ahead with Saturday rally as planned

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has vowed to press ahead with an anti-government rally as planned for Saturday and urged the authorities to remove all hurdles to the event.
BNP’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday dispelled doubt over the rally after deadly clashes with the police left a BNP activist dead and scores of others injured in a street battle.
Mirza Fakhrul urged the police to ensure security for the rally but refused to hold it in the Suhrawardy Udyan, a park approved for the event. He demanded an alternative venue.
Earlier in the day, police prevented Mirza Fakhrul from visiting the BNP headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan. His car was stopped by law enforcers at the Nightingale intersection around 10:40 am on Thursday as police cordoned off the party's central offices for the second day.
More to follow