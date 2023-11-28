Awami League watching BNP leaders willing to join polls before finalising strategy: Quader

The Awami League will finalise its strategy for the Jan 7 general election after seeing which BNP leaders are contesting the polls, its General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

The opposition party has launched protests, saying it will not go to elections if the Awami League does not resign and clear the path for a caretaker administration.

But some former BNP leaders have formed new parties for the parliamentary polls while some others have been expelled for their willingness to join the race.

Speaking to reporters at the Awami League president’s political office in Dhanmondi on Tuesday, Quader said it will be clear which BNP leaders are standing for election after the deadline for nomination submission ends on Nov 30.