Investors ‘interest’ lies with future elected government, says BNP’s Amir Khorshu

The BNP leader points to investor ‘curiosity’ over the party’s future policies

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has said foreign investors are mainly “interested” in future elected government of Bangladesh.

Speaking at Hotel Sarina in Dhaka’s Banani on Thursday night, he highlighted the party's support for the interim government's efforts to attract foreign investment.

The four-day Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025, which began on Monday at the InterContinental Dhaka hotel, concluded on Thursday.

Khosru said investors want to know the policies of the elected government that will assume responsibility for the country in future. This is their major "concern".

The BNP has been demanding national elections in December amidst the reform initiatives of the interim government, which took charge after the fall of the Awami League administration.

Amir Khosru, also a former commerce minister, expressed optimism that if BNP comes to power, “a new horizon for investment” will be opened.

Asked about the BNP’s view on the government’s efforts to attract foreign investment, he said: “We welcome what the interim government is doing. I’m saying this because, in the broader national interest, we must continue supporting these efforts.

“We must remain united where national interest is involved,” he added. “But investors are looking towards the future elected government.”

“The BNP is a long-term matter, not a short-term one. They want to know what our future policies will be. That’s what we will put forward.”

Khosru said the BNP’s policies will be favourable to foreign investors and follow global benchmarks.

“With our past experience and in light of the current global context, we believe Bangladesh will become a prime destination for foreign investment,” he added.

Pointing out the current global instability in tariffs for investors, the BNP leader said: "Everyone is contemplating relocation [of investment] because of this. They are looking for the best country for that.

“We need to be prepared for that,” he added. “The BNP has taken that preparation for the future."

He also referred to the BNP's previous initiatives, such as the establishment of Export Processing Zones (EPZs), the liberalisation of the private sector, and opening up the economy to foreign investors.

“When the BNP established EPZs, no other country in the subcontinent even thought about it. We are looking to lead the region in similar ways in future,” Khosru concluded.