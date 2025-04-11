Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Investors ‘interest’ lies with future elected government, says BNP’s Amir Khorshu

The BNP leader points to investor ‘curiosity’ over the party’s future policies

Investors 'keen' on future elected govt: Amir Khosru

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 02:20 AM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 02:20 AM

Related Stories
Arrest warrants against Hasina, Putul in Purbachal graft case
Arrest warrants against Hasina, Putul in Purbachal graft case
Read More
Nor'wester hits Dhaka as light rain follows
Nor'wester hits Dhaka as light rain follows
‘Cream Apa’ arrested after viral videos show alleged child abuse
‘Cream Apa’ arrested after viral videos show alleged child abuse
Farooki vows to rename 'Small Ethnic Communities Cell'
Farooki vows to rename 'Small Ethnic Communities Cell'
What will happen to the EVMs worth billions?
What will happen to the EVMs worth billions?
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More