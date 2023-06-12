Curiosity over Jamaat’s future grows after first rally with police permission in a long time

‘POLITICAL DECISION’



After the rally on Saturday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the BNP fielded the Jamaat ahead of the next general election.



Hasan Mahmud, a joint general secretary of the ruling party, said Jamaat’s demand for a caretaker government was, in reality, the BNP’s demand.



Permission granted to the Jamaat to hold the rally was a political decision, Awami League leader Abdur Razzaque said on Sunday, without assigning a reason.

Razzaque, the agriculture minister and a member of the ruling party’s policymaking body the presidium, said: “It’s a political decision. Time will tell us what will happen next.”



“The High Court ruled that their party charter is contradictory to the constitution of the country. Still, many people support them. The government took steps in light of this situation. Please wait and see what happens next.”



Abdur Rahman, another presidium member of the ruling party, said the Awami League expects the Jamaat to apologise to the nation for its anti-liberation stance and shun the communal trend of politics.



