Police get 7 days to interrogate Jamaat chief Shafiqur in custody

The police's counterterrorism unit has received a seven-day remand to interrogate Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman in their custody.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court scrapped a plea by Shafiqur’s lawyers Abdur Razzak and SM Kamal Uddin requesting bail in a case filed under the Counter Terrorism Act on Tuesday.

Jamaat is not a banned party, they said at the hearing. “No members of the party are involved in militancy. Those who were involved in militant activity have been banned from the party,” one of the lawyers said.