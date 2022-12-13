Police get 7 days to interrogate Jamaat chief Shafiqur in custody

The police's counterterrorism unit has received a seven-day remand to interrogate Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman in their custody.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court scrapped a plea by Shafiqur’s lawyers Abdur Razzak and SM Kamal Uddin requesting bail in a case filed under the Counter Terrorism Act on Tuesday.
Jamaat is not a banned party, they said at the hearing. “No members of the party are involved in militancy. Those who were involved in militant activity have been banned from the party,” one of the lawyers said.
The defence lawyers say that accusing the Jamaat chief of militancy was a major offence and noted that Shafiqur had been elected as a member of parliament several times.
The opposition parties are preparing a movement before the elections and Jamaat is ready to take part, which is why the arrest was timed in such a way to disrupt it, they said.
The lawyers called the arrest a form of political harassment and petitioned for bail in consideration of his age and existing illnesses.
The bail was opposed by Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu. The court rejected the bail petition and gave police seven days to interrogate Shafiqur in their custody.
Heavy security was in place at the court for the hearing. Nearly 50 lawyers were present in support of Shafiqur at the court premises.
Police had arrested the Jamaat amir at his home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara at 1 am and brought him to the court to request a 10-day remand for questioning.
Law enforcers arrested Shafiqur’s son Rafat Sadiq Saifullah on Nov 9 on suspicion of involvement with banned militant outfit Ansar Al-Islam, naming him as its chief convener in the Sylhet region.
Counter-terror unit chief Asaduzzaman says that Rafat was also involved with two Rohingya separatist groups — the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation.
Rafat’s name had come up after three Ansar members arrested in Dhaka’s Sayedabad on Nov 1 gave their testimony to the court on Nov 6.
He was also interrogated in police custody in connection with the Jatrabari Police Station case.
Shafiqur has been shown arrested in the same case.