    BNP distributes leaflets to press for election boycott under non-cooperation movement

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 08:30 AM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 08:30 AM

    The BNP has launched a fresh campaign to push for the boycott of the upcoming national elections as part of its efforts to oust the government.

    On Thursday, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and party activists handed out leaflets to garner support for a non-cooperation movement at Dhaka's Elephant Road and Bailey Road.

    While most registered parties, including the ruling Awami League and opposition Jatiya Party, are busy campaigning ahead of the Jan 7 polls, the BNP and like-minded parties are demanding the institution of a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the election.

    After enforcing a series of hartals and blockades to protest the Awami League's rule, Rizvi announced a non-cooperation campaign on Wednesday. He called on citizens to stop paying taxes and other bills to the government, while asking officials to refrain from performing their election duties.

    Rizvi also slammed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for arranging a one-sided "dummy election".

    "If the prime minister is courageous enough, she should allow the elections to be held under a non-partisan caretaker government. But she knows very well that she won't have the people's support if they are given the chance to vote."

    "There is nothing to brag about using state power to hold dummy elections."

    The BNP plans to continue distributing leaflets across the country over the weekend, before enforcing a dawn-to-dusk blockade on Sunday.

