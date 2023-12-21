BNP distributes leaflets to press for election boycott under non-cooperation movement

The BNP has launched a fresh campaign to push for the boycott of the upcoming national elections as part of its efforts to oust the government.

On Thursday, BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and party activists handed out leaflets to garner support for a non-cooperation movement at Dhaka's Elephant Road and Bailey Road.

While most registered parties, including the ruling Awami League and opposition Jatiya Party, are busy campaigning ahead of the Jan 7 polls, the BNP and like-minded parties are demanding the institution of a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the election.