BNP records rise in income and spending after three years

After three straight years of crunch, the BNP has seen a rise in its income as it recorded almost Tk 60 million in earnings in 2022.

According to an account of the party earnings and spending submitted to the Election Commission, the BNP spent more than Tk 40 million last year and now has a stable fund of Tk 20 million.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the party, forwarded the details to the Election Commission on Sunday.