    BNP records rise in income and spending after three years

    The party said its income rose to Tk 59.24m in 2022 from Tk 8.4m in the previous year

    Published : 30 July 2023, 02:10 PM
    After three straight years of crunch, the BNP has seen a rise in its income as it recorded almost Tk 60 million in earnings in 2022.

    According to an account of the party earnings and spending submitted to the Election Commission, the BNP spent more than Tk 40 million last year and now has a stable fund of Tk 20 million.

    Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of the party, forwarded the details to the Election Commission on Sunday.

    The BNP said its income rose to Tk 59.24m in 2022 while the party’s spending climbed to 38.83m from Tk 19.8m the previous year.

    Ahead of the 10th general election, the BNP submitted accounts showing a deficit of almost Tk 15 million before proceeding to boycott the 2014 general election.

    The party then participated in the following general elections in 2019 after its earnings rose to almost Tk 100 million at the end of 2018. However, its earnings then plunged once again with Tk 8.7 million at the end of 2019, around 12.5 million in 2020 and Tk 8.4 million the following year.

    Rizvi said the earnings came from collection to its national executive and standing committees, grants from different people and organisations and from interests through FDRs in different banks.

    Among the spending, the party included printing of posters, leaflets, advertisements, and distribution of relief materials to flood-hit people, among others.

