Police arrest Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Dr Shafiqur Rahman has been arrested by police, but it is unclear what case he stands accused in.

The amir was arrested from his home around 1 am on Tuesday, according to party leaders.

Shafiqur’s arrest was confirmed by Md Asaduzzaman, the head of the police Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit on Tuesday.

Asked what case the Jamaat leader was accused in, Asaduzzaman said, "We have arrested him. More details will be made public at a later time."