Police arrest Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Dr Shafiqur Rahman has been arrested by police, but it is unclear what case he stands accused in.
The amir was arrested from his home around 1 am on Tuesday, according to party leaders.
Shafiqur’s arrest was confirmed by Md Asaduzzaman, the head of the police Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes Unit on Tuesday.
Asked what case the Jamaat leader was accused in, Asaduzzaman said, "We have arrested him. More details will be made public at a later time."
Jamaat Acting Secretary General ATM Masum has released a statement to the media protesting their chief’s arrest and condemning it.
“I am calling on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Dr Shafiqur Rahman and all the other Jamaat activists and leaders in custody as well as the detained activists of all other political parties,” the party said.
The CTTC had previously arrested Shafiqur’s son Rafat Sadiq Saifullah on Nov 9 on suspicion of involvement with banned militant outfit Ansar Al-Islam.
CTTC chief Asaduzzaman had said that Rafat’s name had come up after the three Ansar members arrested from Dhaka’s Jatrabari gave their testimony to the court.
The detainees said that Rafat was involved in recruiting at least 11 people to their militant cause and was their chief convener in the Sylhet region, Asaduzzaman said at the time. He also accused him of involvement with two Rohingya separatist groups — the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army and the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation.
Shafiqur was appointed Jamaat amir in 2012. He is a native of Bhatera Union in Moulvibazar’s Kalaura Upazila. He graduated with an MBBS from Sylhet Medical College.
He was, at one point, the president of the Sylhet City Chhatra Shibir, Jamaat’s student wing.
Shafiqur became the head of the anti-Liberation War party after many top leaders of Jamaat were sentenced to death for 1971 war crimes.
He ran as a parliamentary candidate for the Dhaka-15 seat under the Jatiya Oikya Front’s paddy sheaf symbol in the 11th National Parliamentary Elections and lost.